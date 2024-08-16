Human Error Remains Top Cause Behind Rising IT Hacking Incidents: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Human error remains a significant contributor as IT security incidents rise, with 15 per cent of respondents reporting frequent occurrences and an additional 35 per cent noting occasional lapses, a report said on Friday.

The report by CIO&Leader, in collaboration with research firm BM Nxt, indicates a growing recognition of the severe consequences of IT security incidents on business operations, data loss and performance.

High-impact ratings for business disruptions increased from 20 per cent to 24 per cent while data loss concerns surged, with high-impact ratings rising from 19 per cent to 23 per cent.

"The persistence of human error as a leading cause of security breaches highlights the urgent need for continuous training and awareness programs within organisations," said R Giridhar, Research Head at CIO&Leader.

While robust technological defences are crucial, empowering employees with the knowledge and skills to reduce risks is equally essential, he added.

The report said that although the frequency of human errors has decreased from 22 per cent in 2023 to 15 per cent in 2024, the rise in rare incidents from 24 per cent to 41 per cent signals that human error remains a persistent concern.

Malware incidents have remained steady, with 11 per cent of respondents experiencing them often and 37 per cent occasionally.

Social engineering attacks are also a significant threat, with 11 per cent reporting frequent occurrences and 27 per cent occasional.

“Phishing attacks are identified as the most severe threat, with 50 per cent of respondents rating them as highly severe, reflecting their prevalence and effectiveness,” said the report.

It added that majority of organisations are focusing on providing training for employees (69 per cent), while 20 per cent are planning to do it within six months and 7 per cent within 12 months.

The increasing reliance on platform vendors is a significant challenge, with 26 per cent of respondents rating it as a high concern and 35 per cent as a medium concern, the report noted.