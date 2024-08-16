Dubai's Responsible Riders Blame 'Few Reckless' Ones For Calls On E-Scooter Ban

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Dubai resident Bimbo Calitis, 47, has been using his e-scooter daily for more than four years now shuttling between home and work in Jumeirah. He wears safety helmet, never drives beyond the designated areas, and never gets past the speed limit. He has never been into any accident.

His family and close friends, too, find it convenient, practical and safe to move around with their e-scooters going from home to work and back. They follow all road safety regulations.

But they are aware that there are riders who have been in several accidents and have endangered not only themselves but other road users as well. Calitis and other responsible riders like him lament the fact that“because of these few reckless riders”, they are also bearing the brunt as some communities are calling for a blanket ban on the battery-operated mobility devices.

“We are getting a bad rap because of these reckless riders,” Calitis, founder and CEO of Amphibious Swim and Surf School in Jumeirah, told Khaleej Times. The Filipino expat added“e-scooters are still the most economical and efficient way to go around the city on short distances".

“It is counter-productive to ban them as they have proven to be effective first- and last-mile mobility solutions; and many residents have benefited using them,” noted Calitis, adding:“To be honest, I have been saving more than Dh500 monthly by using my reliable e-scooter rather than taking a taxi going around Jumeirah area. I also find e-scooters more environment-friendly.”

Bimbo Calitis Wave of calls for e-scooter ban

Just this week, more residents have voiced concerns about the reckless use of e-scooters in their communities, noting that some riders pose danger not only to pedestrians but also to themselves.

This came following the recent decision by Dubai Community Management to prohibit all types of e-scooters in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) community to enhance the safety of residents and visitors. The measure was aimed at preventing accidents and maintaining the pedestrian-friendly appeal of the area, noted the property developer.

The apprehension by residents for e-scooters is not without basis. Just last month, Dubai Police seized 640 bicycles and e-scooters after their riders committed various violations, including overspeeding, riding in undesignated areas, and not wearing safety gear and helmet.

In June, Dubai Police reported four people lost their lives in separate accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles in the first half of 2024. The police also recorded 25 injuries from January to June this year.

Authorities are serious in catching violators. They have recorded more than 7,800 traffic violations and confiscated a total of 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles in the first six months of 2024. This means that on average, roughly, 43 traffic violations were recorded and 24 e-scooters or cycles were seized by the authorities in Dubai daily.

'Reckless riders the problem'

“The reckless riders are the ones that triggered the crackdown on e-scooters. They are the problem – and should be solely held responsible – and not the e-scooters,” Calitis underscored.

He added:“E-scooters are a means to enjoying environment-friendly mode of transport. But some people lack the discipline to use them properly. That's the main problem and that's what we need to resolve, and not call for a ban on e-scooters.”

Dr Mostafa Al Dah

Dr Mostafa Al Dah, founder of MA-Traffic Consulting, supports the call by Calitis and other responsible e-scooter riders. The solution, he said, is not to ban e-scooters but to implement stricter regulations involving not only the police but community developers and residents as well.

“It will hurt the general e-scooter riding public if we impose a ban. But we can make a stronger case for regulation,” added Mostafa, who is an Emirati traffic safety researcher and former head of traffic studies section at Dubai Police.

“For example, we can register their e-scooters and have an 'e-license', where points are deducted when they get reported by someone or get caught by camera violating safety rules,” noted Mostafa, adding:“There is also a technology now that can be incorporated into e-scooters that can track real-time the habits of riders. We can strongly encourage them to practice safety and comply with regulations.”

'We need e-scooters'

Al Dah reiterated e-scooters are needed as viable first-and last-mile mobility solutions. He explained:“For example, in large campuses that require shuttle service for students and visitors to go around, e-scooters can be used as the solution. We can also offer bicycles as alternatives to e-scooters.”

Al Dah added lowering the speed limit in certain areas can be another viable solution to combatting any reckless behaviour. Moreover, he urged the public to immediately report to authorities any dangerous moves by riders on the streets.

