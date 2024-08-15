Karnataka Anganwadi Workers Serve Eggs To Kids, Click Pictures, Take Them Back BJP Attacks Congress

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two Anganwadi workers were suspended in Karnataka's Koppal district for allegedly taking back eggs from their plates served to children during a midday meal. The incident came to light after the went on social platforms.

Officials reported that two workers filmed videos and took photos of eggs being served to Anganwadi children. After capturing the footage, they promptly removed the eggs from the children's plates during the meal.

Eggs are a mandatory component of the midday meals served in and Anganwadis. A directive from the Women and Child Development department on August 9 announced the suspension of both workers for neglecting their duties, pending further orders.

Responding to the incident, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar stated that swift action was taken as soon as she was informed. She directed department officials to suspend the two workers involved.

The minister also ordered the suspension of the Child Development Project Officer in Koppal and issued a notice to the district's Deputy Director. Additionally, she requested a detailed report regarding the case.

"Serving nutritious food and providing equality education is the objective of Anganwadi ... No injustice would be done to the underprivileged children. Anyone found guilty of such misconduct would be compulsorily retired from their position," she said as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government for allegedly“stealing food” from children's plate, calling it a "anda ghotala”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP national spokesperson Prabhari wrote,“In Karnataka - new scam alert! Now Congress is stealing food from plate of poor children- Anda ghotala.”

“Anganwadi workers serve eggs to children, take them back after photo op. In Karnataka's Koppal district, two Anganwadi workers, Lakshmi and Shainaza Begum did this. They may be selling eggs in market or Congress has no money left so they are stealing eggs and giving the Proceeds to High Command,” he said.

“After Muda scam, rice scam, Valmiki Scam , transfer posting scam - new scam Anda Ghotala by Congress - Rahul Baba kuch bolo Ispe,” the BJP leader added.





