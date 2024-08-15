Explora Books Redefines The Innovation And Future Of Publishing And Book Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explora Books: Creativity Reimagined

Mel King, Author of Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey

Explora Ltd, a trailblazing publishing and marketing company based in Vancouver, Canada is transforming the by redefining the standards.

- Cynthia AddisonVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Committed to bridging the gap between authors and success, Explora Books offers a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the unique needs of self-published and traditionally published writers. In a publishing landscape plagued by fraud, overpromises, and low-quality production, Explora Books stands out as a beacon of hope and innovation. The company's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services and support has earned it glowing reviews from authors."As an author in the world of book publication, I have found that many perils lie unseen and can be very disheartening," said Mel King , author of "Uncommon: A Black Man's Journey." "However, not so with Explora Books. They quickly proved themselves to be straightforward and very candid. Also, they often volunteered to do things where other companies would first say, 'Where's the money?'"Cynthia Addison , author of "The Devil Hates Marriages," echoed similar sentiments, stating: "Explora Books publishing is the very best. I've had other publishing companies, but bad experience. Explora was so wonderful; they made all of the nightmares from those other companies go away. I love them; they took care of all of my publishing needs, informed me of the progress, and made sure I was satisfied. They showed that they really cared, and to top it off, Mr. Ross was the very best at calling and getting everything as I asked. I only want to trust all of my works with this publishing company. God blessed me with them; they are truly the greatest."Explora Books' commitment to excellence extends beyond just the author experience. The company's CEO, Diosdado Aba Jr., emphasizes the importance of transforming the way authors approach self-publishing."Together with our partners, we transform the way authors see self-publishing," said Aba Jr. "We aim for bigger and better every day through striving to become more creative than others, providing more quality that is at par with global standards."At the heart of Explora Books' mission is the understanding of the unique challenges authors face in today's competitive landscape. The company's team of experts utilizes cutting-edge digital and content marketing strategies to help authors expand their reach and connect with their target demographics."At Explora Books, we put the unique challenges you face and the importance of Digital Marketing and Content Marketing at the forefront, positioning you for success," said Joel Aba, Head of Production Operations. "Through our innovative techniques, creative, and tailored strategies, we offer the spotlight closer to your story. We leverage our creative expertise and industry connections to seek innovation and impact that authors rightfully deserve."In addition to self-publishing and marketing support, Explora Books also offers a unique service to bridge self-published authors to traditional publishers, increase in sales, visibility, and credibility, as well as connect book authors' stories to production companies through one-on-one virtual interviews, transforming published books to screenplay, to maximize the potential of stories in making it big in TV or film production industry.For authors seeking a partner committed to their success, Explora Books Ltd is the premier choice. By redefining the standards of excellence in publishing and marketing, the company is empowering authors to achieve their dreams and reach new heights.For more information about Explora Books Ltd and its services, please visit

