The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Antony Jackson Arumairaj As A Top Pinnacle Physician

Dr. Arumairaj, a highly accomplished and respected specialist in Internal Medicine, has been making significant contributions to the field through his work with NYC Health+ Hospitals, the nation's largest municipal health system. Since 2018, Dr. Arumairaj has been affiliated with NYC Health+ Hospitals, where he serves as an attending physician and also holds the position of Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College since 2021. In this capacity, he not only provides exceptional patient care but also plays a pivotal role in teaching and mentoring medical students.

Dr.

Arumairaj's specialization in Internal Medicine encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including patient evaluations, accurate diagnoses, the development of comprehensive treatment plans, ongoing patient monitoring, follow-up care, and patient education. His dedication to the well-being of his patients and commitment to medical education make him a valuable asset to the healthcare community.

Educated and trained on multiple continents, Dr.

Arumairaj's career journey is marked by his passion for medicine and relentless pursuit of excellence. He graduated from the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in India with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in 2005. Subsequently, he completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Stanley Medical College in India in 2009.

Dr.

Arumairaj's career path led him to engage in research projects in India, Australia, and the United States during his medical education. His dedication to Critical Care Medicine was evident during his Internship in India, where he received recognition for his excellence in Anesthesiology. He further honed his skills by training in Internal Medicine with the Royal Australasian College of Physicians from 2010 to 2014 and in Emergency Medicine with the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine from 2014 to 2018 in Australia. After relocating to the United States, his ambition is to establish a career in Pulmonary Critical Care and clinical research.

Looking ahead, Dr.

Arumairaj has ambitious plans for his future in the medical field. He aims to complete his Pulmonary Critical Care fellowship and become an Attending Physician at a university hospital. His vision includes active engagement in research activities, with the goal of publishing his work in the United States and globally.

In addition to his clinical and academic pursuits, Dr.

Arumairaj maintains memberships in several prestigious professional organizations, including the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, Society of Critical Care Medicine, American Thoracic Society, and the American College of Chest Physicians. His commitment to the medical field extends to his volunteer work, which has included contributions to a blood donation group in India and the Australian Red Cross, particularly following the 2004 tsunami in India.

