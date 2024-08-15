NORQAIN And Korman Fine Jewelry Unveil The First-Ever Fully Customizable Watch With Wild ONE Of 1 Debut In The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORQAIN President presents first WILD One of 1 to Korman client

NORQAIN Wild One of 1 White Gold

The watchmaking world witnessed a historic milestone as NORQAIN unveiled its Wild ONE of 1, the first-ever US order of this revolutionary timepiece.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The watchmaking world witnessed a historic milestone last Thursday as NORQAIN unveiled its groundbreaking Wild ONE of 1, marking the first-ever US order of this revolutionary timepiece. The exclusive event, held from 6 PM to 8 PM at Korman Fine Jewelry, showcased a landmark moment in the industry: a watch that offers customers an unprecedented 3.5 million customization options.Hosted in partnership with NORQAIN USA Brand President Emmanuel Butler, the event celebrated the Wild ONE of 1's debut-a trailblazing concept that allows watch enthusiasts to tailor every aspect of their timepiece from A to Z. This occasion also highlighted the first-ever creation of a white gold NORQAIN watch, featuring a custom strap color-matched to its case screws, among other unique design elements.Korman welcomed 60 guests, including the honored client receiving this inaugural Wild ONE of 1 in Austin. Attendees enjoyed an evening of sophistication with customizable highball cocktails crafted by expert mixologists and a selection of passed hors d'oeuvres. Emmanuel Butler further captivated the audience by demonstrating the meticulous Wild ONE of 1 customization process.“This event represents not just a new chapter for NORQAIN, but a transformative moment in the watch industry,” said Emmanuel Butler.“The Wild ONE of 1 sets a new standard in personalization and high-performance sports watches.”The Wild ONE of 1's U.S. debut reinforces NORQAIN's commitment to innovation and customer-centric luxury. This bespoke timepiece embodies the pinnacle of Swiss watchmaking, offering an unparalleled level of personal expression and technical excellence.For more information about NORQAIN and the Wild ONE of 1, please visit or contact Korman at 512-451-9292.ABOUT NORQAINNORQAIN is a Swiss watch brand known for its dedication to high-performance timepieces that combine innovative design with exceptional craftsmanship. Founded in 2018, NORQAIN continues to push the boundaries of traditional watchmaking, offering unique customization options and groundbreaking technology.ABOUT KORMANFrom Korman's humble beginnings in 1973 to today, Korman has become Austin's luxury jewelry destination, offering a hand-curated selection of designer jewelry, the finest diamonds and Swiss timepieces in Central Texas. Since becoming owners in 2018, Kat and Larry Stokes have upheld the legacy of integrity, community and superlative quality and service as their pillars of success. Keeping true to Korman's roots, our new flagship location will open in the fall of 2024 at 29th & Lamar, embodying a timeless and contemporary design in collaboration with Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. We will house a selection of the finest jewels from designers and diamond cutters from all over the world, in addition to our partnerships with the top Swiss timepiece manufacturers and a world-class Rolex service center. Our jewelry social house is always abuzz as we 'Celebrate Every Day'. This has become our ethos as we come alongside our clients to pair them with memorable and special pieces that crystalize moments and milestones in their life. Independently owned and operated for over 50 years, Korman is a member of the Longhorn Business Network and a pillar in the Austin community.IMAGES:MEDIA CONTACT:Allison MorenoDirector of Marketing - Korman Fine Jewelry

