Canadian Singer And Producer Team Up With Grammy Award-Winning Talent On New Single, Let's Try Again

Feat. Michelle Carter

Music Project, Attom Darcy Blvd, Releases Debut Single on All Streaming Platforms August 30th.

- MickLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attom Darcy Blvd, a vibrant and innovative project from Los Angeles, proudly announces the release of its debut single, "Let's Try Again," on all major streaming platforms on August 30, 2024, just in time to kick off the Labor Day weekend. This soulful track is a heartfelt homage to the timeless sounds of Etta James and Otis Redding, capturing the essence of the Stax Records era."Let's Try Again" boasts an extraordinary production team featuring prominent Canadian talent, notably producer by Joe Cruz. Hailing from Vancouver, Cruz is a Los Angeles based freelance Guitarist/Songwriter/Composer/Producer. Originally touring the world as a guitarist in various bands including 2 time Grammy Award winning artist Sarah Maclachlan, Joe went on to co-write and produce songs with Carly Rae Jepsen on the critically acclaimed "EMOTION" album in 2015. Most recently, Joe performed as the guitarist in the groundbreaking Broadway musical“Here Lies Love” by the iconic artist David Byrne.Michelle Carter, a Vancouver native and seasoned music industry professional, brings her soulful vocals to the forefront of the track. Now based in Los Angeles, Michelle is a Canadian singer, composer, and performer who co-founded the band "6 Minute Escape." She's a dynamic force in the live music scene, with a rich background in composition and sound design, having scored numerous films.The masterful mix is crafted by 12-time Grammy Award winner Josh Gudwin (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny), while the top-tier sound quality is further enhanced by four-time Grammy nominee Dale Becker, who recently mastered Billie Eilish's album "Hit Me Hard and Soft." Rounding out the team, drummer Curt "Kirkee B." Bisquera (Elton John, Mick Jagger, Joni Mitchell) adds his expert touch, enhancing the single's vintage feel.Attom Darcy Blvd is the brainchild of musician, artist, and actor Mick (Matt Carmody), who crafts the music and lyrics. Mick collaborates with a cadre of exceptional musicians, producers, and engineers to bring his artistic vision to life. "I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing artists and musicians who contributed to this song. They are truly the best of the best," Mick shared. "We recorded the vocals at NRG Studios in North Hollywood and then mixed at Josh's studio at Henson Studios, where Joni Mitchell recorded 'Blue' and countless other legends worked. I'm hoping some of their stardust sprinkles on us.""Let's Try Again" is a musical journey back to an era where soul music reigned supreme. Attom Darcy Blvd invites listeners to experience this nostalgic sound with a modern twist. An EP is slated for release in early 2025.WebsiteInstagram

