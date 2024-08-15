Securus Technologies Continues To Raise The Bar In Correctional Technology With Cutting-Edge Offerings That Improve Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovations Include Groundbreaking Tablets, Enhanced Communication Tools, and Expansive Education and Mental Resources

Securus Technologies (Securus) , the leading provider of solutions for corrections-enabling public safety, law enforcement, and investigations, continues to pioneer advancements in corrections communications, including the introduction of the first commercial-grade corrections tablet that sets a new standard in the industry.

During the American Correctional Association's (ACA) 154th Congress of Correction in Nashville, Securus, an Aventiv Technologies Company, unveiled the future of incarcerated tablet technology with two new secure tablets, the EVOTAB and the Officer T80. EVOTAB provides unprecedented connectivity for incarcerated individuals by directly connecting to a cloud platform using a secure cellular network, which is faster, more secure, and less hardware intensive. Engineered for durability, traceability, expandability, and safety, the EVOTAB redefines the corrections-grade tablet experience. Meanwhile, the Officer T80 is designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern correctional facilities with its 8" HD touchscreen, extended battery life, built-in GPS, and robust storage capabilities.

"We take seriously our responsibility to actively listen to our customers and consumers to understand how our products and services can address their most pressing challenges-from facility safety to growing staffing and funding shortages," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. "The Evotab and Officer T80 have cellular connectivity capabilities that simplify and reduce installation time while lowering the overall infrastructure cost to bridge the digital divide in these facilities, ultimately connecting corrections staff and incarcerated individuals to more rich media content that improves operational efficiency and safety."

Beyond the launch of this industry-defining tablet innovation, additional offerings from Securus further advance its commitment to connect what matters:



Lexipol , the leader in policy, training, and wellness support for public safety and government leaders, Securus is investing up to $100,000 to make Lexipol's Peer Support Training and Certification available to officers in state and local corrections facilities at no cost through the Cordico app. Securus' funding will add peer support training and certification, allowing agencies to offer another level of mental health and well-being outreach.

Edovo , a tech nonprofit, Securus offers free educational, vocational, and rehabilitative curricula to incarcerated individuals across the country. Access to the Edovo platform, which is now accessible via cloud-based delivery, significantly enhances reentry outcomes and can help reduce recidivism rates.

partnered with Securus to create a case study on the implementation of tablets. The study quantifies how tablets help engage incarcerated individuals productively, reduce infractions, and create safer, more secure environments for corrections staff and incarcerated individuals. The implementation of tablet technology decreased infractions by 22 percent in the first year.

offers a modern approach to attorney-client communications. This platform provides a comprehensive solution for privileged communications, including real-time presentation and document collaboration tools, significantly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of legal interactions in correctional settings. Workbay , an interactive career development platform, is being piloted on Securus tablets in the Florida Department of Corrections (FDoC). This platform links recruitment, skill-building, and career navigation into a comprehensive system, providing incarcerated individuals with personalized learning and reentry opportunities. Since going live in FDoC in July, Workbay sign-ups have grown 80 percent, with more than 40,000 user logins, to view more than 1,900 hours of video coursework. Workbay offers users access to these reentry tools for up to two years post-release, extending value when they return home.

These innovations and partnerships underscore Securus' unwavering commitment to leading the future of corrections technology. Securus delivers advanced solutions that enhance the lives of incarcerated individuals and the operations of correctional facilities nationwide.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Securus Technologies® (Securus) is an Aventiv Technologies company that serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over 1,000,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Founded in 1986, Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. Their secure monitoring and investigative solutions aid law enforcement and correctional facility staff in their operations and efforts to maintain public safety in communities nationwide. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes. For more information, please visit or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

