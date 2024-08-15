WSOP Free-To-Play App Hosts Thrilling VIP Player Event In Las Vegas With Legendary Actor Jason Alexander

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The WSOP might have come to an end but the fun didn't stop as the renowned brought the thrill of the game to tournament-goers.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika's

World Series of Poker (WSOP) free-to-play app scored a royal flush with its event for VIP players featuring award-winning and poker aficionado Jason Alexander in Las Vegas. Fans of both WSOP and Alexander came together to enjoy a host of activities while attending the thrilling poker event. Just like millions of competitive poker players everyday, Alexander took his chances on the felt - this time at a play-for-fun event with WSOP app VIP players who proved themselves tough competition.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jason Alexander attends the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Free-To-Play App's poker tournament at Paris Las Vegas on July 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for World Series of Poker (WSOP)) (PRNewsfoto/Playtika Holding Corp)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jason Alexander (C) plays poker with WSOP VIP players during the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Free-To-Play App's poker tournament at Paris Las Vegas on July 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for World Series of Poker (WSOP)) (PRNewsfoto/Playtika Holding Corp)

In celebration of the WSOP tournament ending, this aces meet and greet and game play gave poker fans alike the opportunity to connect with Alexander while enjoying all the excitement WSOP has to offer, including a special in-person interactive Daily Blitz game exclusive to the WSOP tournament. Players were also granted the opportunity to chat with poker pros, engage in a backstage tour of the WSOP game hall, put their poker faces to the test during a free-to-play game with fellow VIP players from across the country, and more.

Jason Alexander said:

"Poker has always been a passion of mine and getting to compete and trade poker tips and tricks with an impressive group of players was thrilling. It was a pleasure to partner with and participate in Playtika's WSOP player event that honors its wonderful VIP app players."

The partnership between Jason Alexander and WSOP has been a seamless match after he made his debut as a spokesperson for the mobile game in December 2023 when Playtika unveiled a series of star-studded campaigns featuring Alexander's spot for WSOP during which he shared a few tips and tricks for the game. In addition to Alexander, poker hall of famer Maria Ho, one of the highest-ranked female poker players in the world, shared her story and discussed her incredible career at the WSOP Talks event.

Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP free-to-play app said:

"We've been dealt a winning hand, working with Jason. As an avid poker player himself, Jason knows all about the thrill of the game and there is no one else that better represents our commitment to bringing joy, excitement, and thrill to others as they start their poker journey with the free-to-play WSOP app."

