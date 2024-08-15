Zee News Launches 'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल' To Tackle Corruption And Empower Citizens

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee News is thrilled to announce the return of its powerful and transformative show series, 'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल,' set to premiere on 15th August, 2024, at 3:30 pm. This eagerly awaited revival signals a renewed effort to confront systemic and advocate for citizens' rights across India. Airing every Saturday at 3:30 pm, the series will be anchored by Mr. Anant Tyagi and will carry the impactful tagline, 'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल.'



Over the decades, despite significant progress, many citizens continue to face obstacles such as bureaucratic red tape and corruption that obstruct their quest for justice. 'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल' aims to address these issues directly, offering a vital platform for individuals to voice their concerns and seek redress. Viewers are encouraged to contact the show via phone at 9711900700 or email at ... to bring their issues to light.



The ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल show, known for resolving thousands of cases between 1998-2000 and 2011-2014, is set to continue its legacy of driving accountability and promoting transparency. With Anant Tyagi leading the charge, 'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल' is poised to make a significant impact by holding authorities accountable and championing citizens' rights.



Mr. Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, highlighted, "As we relaunch 'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल,' we renew our promise to be the voice of the people. Our goal is to ensure that every citizen's complaint is heard and resolved, reinforcing our commitment to justice and transparency in every aspect."



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), added, "'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल is not just a show, but a crucial initiative for promoting transparency and accountability. At Zee Media, we look forward to drive substantial changes and addressing the pressing issues faced by our viewers."



As 'ZEE HELPLINE- हक का सवाल much-anticipated returns, it embodies Zee News' enduring mission to support justice and combat corruption. To complement the weekly episodes, Zee News will also air single-story segments throughout the day, further engaging with the issues highlighted on the show and demonstrating its real-time impact.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

