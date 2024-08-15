Maintech Expands Its Data Center IT Services In Asia/Pacific

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Singapore Headquarters

Emerging trends and growing demand in AI, Edge Computing, Hyperscale and advanced power solutions are driving Data Center deployments in APAC.

- Frank D'Alessio President Maintech, IncorporatedCRANFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maintech, Incorporated , today announces the multi-faceted expansion of its IT Services portfolio for corporate data centers in the Asia/Pacific marketplace under its Singaporean affiliate, Maintech SGE PTE Ltd. Maintech began operations in the Asia/Pacific market in 2006. This comprehensive expansion program is driven by the accelerating deployment of AI and Edge Computing data centers across Asia/Pacific in virtually all Maintech vertical markets, with corporate entities in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) setting the pace.With AI and Edge Computing as the business drivers, the data center expansion has foundational needs in available, abundant power sources, advanced liquid cooling solutions for the power-hungry processors, and a global IT Services program for large-scale installations, configuration, performance monitoring and maintenance to world class SLA standards.Maintech's services portfolio, which is tailored to support conventional and hyperscale architectures, and which covers both air and liquid cooled cooling solutions, includes:.A focus on Maintech Direct Labor and Spare Parts, in-country, to assure Quality of Service and global responsiveness..A commitment to Level 2 technical staff in the Data Centers to support informed dialogue with end user Operations Teams, System Administrators, and Technology Planners..A proprietary ERP system to deliver vendor-neutral“slice and dice” reporting..An IT Services governance model empowered by lifelong service professionals.Maintech SGE PTE Ltd Sales and Operations headquarters are located at:12 Woodlands Square #02-75 Woods Square Tower 1, Singapore 737715To visit the Maintech website, please go to:For a deeper dive into how Maintech SGE PTE Ltd can assist in your evolving data center's IT Services requirements, please contact:Clement YeoDirector, Asia/Pacific Operations...+65 6909 7351Celebrating 50+ years of IT Service delivery to the most demanding corporate enterprises

