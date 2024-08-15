Gypsum Board Forecasts 2024-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gypsum Board - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gypsum board market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period (2024-2029)

Gypsum board, commonly referred to as plasterboard, is the main building material for wall, ceiling, and partition systems in houses, schools, and commercial buildings due to its fire-resistance intrinsic composition. Gypsum products are designed to give a monolithic surface when joints and fastener heads are treated with a joint treatment system. They also offer sound control, economy, adaptability, quality, and convenience.

GLOBAL GYPSUM BOARD MARKET DRIVERS:

The construction of new buildings greatly impacts the gypsum board industry. With increased urbanization and a growing population, housing and infrastructure projects being the result, gypsum boards have emerged as necessary construction materials in buildings.

Moreover, the growth of commercial spaces such as offices, shopping streets, and healthcare units increases demand for gypsum boards, which create functional and aesthetic interiors. It is predicted that in 2030, approximately 70% of India's GDP will be attributed to cities. Altogether, the Indian construction industry market consists of over 250 subsectors, and one is linked to another.

The expected number of the population (600 million) who will live in cities in 2030 and the construction of an additional 25 million middle-range and affordable housing units is anticipated. Most of the market growth is attributed to renovation and remodeling projects, which are frequently associated with substituting or improving old structures with new gypsum board solutions.

The changes in materials and the concentration on recycling seem to be the most important aspects of product innovation as they can transform the dynamics of the gypsum cement market. Innovations are usually related to considerable product improvement. For example, they enable higher strength, shorter setting times, and greater durability.

Furthermore, unique formulations may enable whole new applications, enhancing the commercial potential of gypsum board products. Saint-Gobain's Gypsum solutions are marketed under five brands: Gyproc, Placo, Rigips, British Gypsum, and CertainTeed. The company's brands provide plaster and plasterboard solutions in over 70 countries, with 94 manufacturing facilities. Comprehensively, product innovation in the gypsum cement business may boost development, competitiveness, and market distinctiveness by meeting unique industry demands.

GLOBAL GYPSUM BOARD MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS:

By type, the wallboard is one of the most rapidly developing segments.

Wallboards, also known as plasterboard or plasterboard, are popular because of their simplicity of installation, adaptability, and ability to provide smooth, consistent surfaces for walls and partitions. Various developments enhance the adaptability of the material and its popularity among different categories. LightRoc gypsum plasterboard, for instance, is lighter than regular 1/2" plasterboard and is intended for use in wall and ceiling applications with spacing no greater than 24"o/c. LightRoc is permitted for use parallel or perpendicular to ceiling structures spaced up to 24" o/c, even when a hand-applied or water-based texture is used for decorating.

The wallboard category benefits greatly from the continued increase in building activity, both in new constructions and renovations, since wallboards provide practical solutions that match current design and performance criteria. Technological developments in gypsum board manufacture have improved their qualities, including increased fire resistance, acoustic insulation, and sustainability credentials, which align with severe regulatory standards.

For instance, ClassicRoc gypsum wallboard is the industry's favored product because of its consistently high-quality requirements. The wallboard panels are made of a fire-resistant gypsum core wrapped in 100% recycled natural-finish paper on the front and a durable liner paper on the back. The face paper is wrapped over the long edges to support and protect the core, while the ends are square-cut and polished smooth. The long edges of the panels are tapered, allowing joints to be strengthened and disguised using a joint compound system. As a result, the wallboard category stands out as a key driver of development in the gypsum board market, meeting the changing demands of builders, architects, and homeowners globally.

Asia Pacific's gypsum board market is anticipated to grow significantly.

Rapid urbanization, population expansion, and rising disposable incomes in countries such as China, India, and Japan drive vigorous building activity. The demand for affordable housing and infrastructure development is driving the adoption of gypsum boards, which are required for interior walls, ceilings, and partitions due to their low cost, ease of installation, and superior performance characteristics such as fire resistance and sound insulation.

Additionally, India is a leading market in the housing business sector. Among the rapidly increasing sectors, the growth of this sector is backed by an enormous population base, growing income levels, and expanding urbanization. The Indian Constitution delegated responsibility for housing and urban development to the State Governments in the country's federal structure.

Nonetheless, China's 14th Five-Year Plan focuses on new infrastructure projects in transportation, energy, water systems, and urbanization. According to projections, the total investment in new infrastructure during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) would be over 27 trillion yuan ($4.2 trillion). Furthermore, severe construction rules and a rising awareness of sustainability encourage the usage of environment-friendly gypsum boards.

Besides this, technological developments in manufacturing methods, which improve product quality and durability, drive market expansion by meeting the diversified demands of the residential, commercial, and industrial building industries. For instance, as of November 2022, Construction began on the Tsukishima 3 Chome North District Town Redevelopment in Japan, which contains a 58-story, 199-meter-tall residential skyscraper on Monja Street with 1,285 apartments, retail, daycare, and elder care.

Two complementing low-rise structures house 56 more flats and care services for disabled tenants. Overall, the Asia Pacific gypsum board market is expected to grow further as demand for efficient and sustainable building materials rises in the region's dynamic construction environment.

