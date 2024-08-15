Superyachts Are Visiting IGY Destination Marina Bahia Golfito, Costa Rica For The Ultimate Eco-Luxury Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GOLFITO, COSTA RICA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .One of the most eco-luxurious superyacht destinations on the planet.6% of the world's biodiversity.Customized itineraries to explore one of the most vibrant destinations in Costa Rica, Golfito Bay..Backed by the Enjoy Group – World class leading hospitality company in Costa Rica with over 50 years' experienceSuperyachts lucky enough to berth at Marina Bahia Golfito will be seduced by the pristine rainforests and beaches in this virtually untouched region of Costa Rica. But what makes this tropical paradise so special is the extraordinary choice of spellbinding eco-immersive experiences.Marina Bahia Golfito redefines eco luxury to provide unforgettable adventures in stunning protected natural habitats with a dedicated destination concierge team onsite to handle all itinerary details.More than a wonderful hideaway, Marina Bahia Golfito gives superyacht owners, charterers, captains, and crew a unique opportunity to enjoy incredibly diverse fauna and flora up close.The benchmark for eco-luxuryAn eco-luxury destination combines all the elements of a world class marina with the highest levels of environmental protection and sustainability. Marina Bahia Golfito, located in one of the most biologically expansive and protected places on earth, has established itself as the benchmark.Costa Rica boasts 6% of the world's biodiversity. More than 30% of its ocean and 26% of its national territory is protected, while almost 98% of its electricity is from renewable resources.Marina Bahia Golfito sits in one of the country's most beautiful and protected spots. A gulf within a gulf, this tranquil spot is surrounded by lush rainforests and spectacular beaches, providing the perfect retreat to get away from it all, disconnect and recharge.Waterfalls and dolphinsAbove all, Golfito is a destination of discovery. This IGY destination is perfectly positioned to explore the extraordinary natural habitats of Corcovado National Park, Piedras Blancas National Park, Golfo Dulce, Drake Bay and Caño Island.Marina Bahia Golfito's onsite marina destination team will help you explore deep into these stunning protected environments with your own, customizable itineraries – the ultimate in eco-luxury experiences.The team has the local knowledge and expertise to ensure you maximize your enjoyment in and out of the water, from kayaking in magical mangroves to spotting spider monkeys, Caño Island diving, shark tagging and swimming in dolphin megapods.Choose your adventure and your Marina Bahia Golfito guides craft an experience to remember. Feel the adrenalin rush of flying down a zip-line and the thrill of waterfall rappelling. Take it slower with horseback riding and tree climbing or experience the wonder bioluminescence – the magical sparkling light produced by living organisms such as deep-sea fish.Jungle-backed berthingArriving by private plane, the luxury service starts from the moment you and your guests arrive at Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO). Services include VIP meet and greet, private 45-minute charter flights to Golfito and private ten-minute transfers to the marina and onto the yacht, before cruising out to Golfo Dulce to a secluded jungle-backed anchorage.With 54 slips and 13 megayacht berths with calm waters protected by a gulf within a gulf, a marina village, hotel, restaurant, crew lounge and day spa, Marina Bahia Golfito is fast-becoming one of the most attractive superyacht destinations in the Pacific.Locals have coined the phrase 'pura vida'. More than a phrase, it's a way of life. Once you visit, you'll know why.For more information, please visit Marina Bahia Golfito or IGY Marinas .

