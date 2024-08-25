MSDF To Launch 'Family Is The Treasure Of A Nation' Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF) will launch an awareness campaign on the International Year of the Family on Monday, to be held under the slogan: "Family is The Treasure of a Nation."

The awareness campaign coincides with the Back-to-School season and includes various activities aimed at enhancing family cohesion and compassion as part of an initiative to promote virtue.

This campaign will involve several key and active parties alongside MSDF, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), and the Family Consulting Center (Wifaq), which will all unite in their efforts to hold workshops to raise awareness about the importance of strengthening family cohesion and compassion.

aimed at parents and school students, the campaign seeks to promote family cohesion, enhance national entities' collaboration on promoting complementary roles, and reinforce certain values, especially compassion, due to its positive impacts on the family and the community.

An introductory meeting will be held for school principals and students to inform them of the campaign's objectives, highlight the value of compassion particularly among family members and emphasize the importance of instilling it in students. The meeting will also discuss the significance of the family unit, the importance of family cohesion, strengthening religious and moral values, and promoting a compassionate approach to addressing family challenges.

Commenting on the campaign, Director of the Family Development Department at MSDF Dhabiya Al Muqbali said that the International Year of the Family awareness campaign aims to consolidate and intensify efforts towards family cohesion, adding that the family is at the center of global focus thanks to its significance and prominent role in shaping a child's personality.

Al Muqbali stressed the vital role of the family and educational institutions in instilling virtue in the younger generations, passing down moral values and traditions from one generation to the next through continuous education and guidance to enable individuals to build a better future for themselves and their communities.

The Director of the Family Development Department at MSDF also stressed the community partnership aspect of this campaign, being a partnership among several entities in order for it to have a wider reach, especially that promoting values necessitates the combined efforts of all community members, including the government, private institutions, and the family.

For his part, head of initiative and community partnership department at the Ministry of Interior's Community Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Jarallah Salem Al Nabit stressed the need for an enhanced cooperation and effective partnership between the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Community Police Department, and MSDF. He added that this will take the form of awareness programs, lectures, and security exhibitions aimed at monitoring negative phenomena and behaviors in the community, along with enhancing the communal sense of belonging in order to address social and family issues and prevent crime.

In turn, Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at MoEHE Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi said that MoEHE believes in education as a shared responsibility with the family given that it is the primary social unit and most influential environment in a child's upbringing. Al Mohannadi pointed out that the ministry's plans and educational initiatives aim to strengthen the role of the family in a balanced child's development, contributing to their academic and social success.

Furthermore, Acting Director of the Community Awareness Department at Wifaq Lulwa Al Yazidi explained that the center's participation in the awareness campaign underscores its belief in the importance of and need for family cohesion, being a crucial factor in family stability and strengthening family bonds.

Al Yazidi noted that the Wifaq's involvement includes a range of awareness and educational activities targeting parents and school students to promote the importance of enhancing family cohesion and compassion.

The "Family is The Treasure of a Nation." campaign coincides with Qatar's preparations to host an international conference to mark the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, which will be held from October 29 to 31, under the theme of the family and major contemporary trends.