Russian Army Shells Sloviansk, There Are Destructions

This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration (CMA) in Telegram with reference to its head Vadym Liakh, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, cluster munitions were fired at the outskirts of the community - the Northern neighborhood. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the post reads.

According to Liakh, the buildings of a private enterprise and a municipal motor transport company were damaged, and a municipal garbage truck was also damaged.

“The explosions caused a fire: a forest belt and a field are burning. Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene,” Liakh said.

As reported, a civilian was killed in the town of Ukrainsk in the Selydiv community of Donetsk Oblast on August 25 as a result of Russian shelling.

