Russian Army Shells Sloviansk, There Are Destructions
Date
8/25/2024 7:16:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 25, the Russian army fired cluster munitions at the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, causing destruction and a fire.
This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration (CMA) in Telegram with reference to its head Vadym Liakh, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, cluster munitions were fired at the outskirts of the community - the Northern neighborhood. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the post reads.
According to Liakh, the buildings of a private enterprise and a municipal motor transport company were damaged, and a municipal garbage truck was also damaged.
Read also:
Six injured, one of them seriously, in Russian attack on Kramatorsk
hotel
“The explosions caused a fire: a forest belt and a field are burning. Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene,” Liakh said.
As reported, a civilian was killed in the town of Ukrainsk in the Selydiv community of Donetsk Oblast on August 25 as a result of Russian shelling.
Photo: Slavic CMA
MENAFN25082024000193011044ID1108599061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.