Rescuers Show Consequences Of Missile Attack On Sumy
8/25/2024 7:16:43 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, emergency repair work has been completed at the site of a missile strike by Russian Federation troops.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on facebook .
On August 25 in Sumy, rescuers were carrying out emergency and restoration activities in a residential sector that had been hit by an enemy missile attack the day before.
In the damaged homes of civilians, rescuers were temporarily restoring broken windows.
They were also working on covering the roofs of private residential buildings that were damaged by the shell fragments.
The work has been completed.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 24, at about 21:00, the Russian army launched an air and missile attack on the city of Sumy . As a result of the attack, a 40-year-old man was injured and died during medical care. Six other men and two women were injured.
Photo: SES
