Russians Deliberately Destroyed Hotel In Kramatorsk - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The hotel in Kramatorsk, where foreign journalists were staying, was destroyed by the Russian military in a deliberate and deliberate manner.

According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a message .

“All day today in Kramatorsk, the rubble was being cleared after a Russian missile strike. In particular, journalists - the crew of the Reuters agency - were injured. Citizens of Ukraine, America and Britain. An ordinary city hotel was destroyed by a Russian Iskander. Absolutely purposefully, thoughtfully. Seven people were in this strike, one person was killed,” he said.

Video: OP

The President expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

“This is a daily Russian terror that continues, because Russia has the ability to continue. Today, Russian strikes on our Sumy region - with guided aerial bombs, in Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk regions. And for all this, the world must not stop putting pressure on the terrorist state. For the missile strikes, for the guided aerial bombs, for the assaults. In general, for this whole war. Russia must be forced to seek peace,” Zelensky emphasized.

MFA calls on world to condemn Russian attack on hotel in

He thanked all the partners who“really help, all the leaders who work together with us for the sake of more reliable protection, more reliable positions.”

“But time means losses. And the longer we have to wait, the more damage Russia will have time to do. And all our conversations with leaders, all negotiations are about this. About the speed and strength of joint decisions. About the implementation of our agreements. The world should never forget that together we are stronger than any terrorist. But for this purpose, we must do everything possible to make the terrorist lose,” the Head of State emphasized.

Body found under rubble ofhotel hit by Russian strike

As reported, on the night of August 25, Russian troops struck a hotel in Kramatorsk , where Reuters journalists were staying. The victims included citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Around 7 p.m., the body of a man was found under the rubble. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the deceased was a British citizen.

Photo: OP