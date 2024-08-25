President: AFU Take Control Of Two More Settlements In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have advanced again in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and taken control of two more settlements, as well as replenished the exchange fund.

According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a message .

“I have just spoken with the head of the Syrskyi Command. We have made progress in the Kursk region - from one to three kilometers. We have taken control of two more settlements. Active actions are underway in one more settlement. We have replenished the exchange fund,” the President noted.

Video: OP

According to the Head of State, the parties also discussed the defense actions of the Armed Forces in Donetsk region. Particular attention was paid to Novohrodivka and Vodyane, where most of the attacks are taking place. Zelensky expressed gratitude to all units for their resilience.

“Today I want to emphasize our forces that ensure Russian responsibility. Right now. The forces that we have and that we are constantly making stronger. All of our units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the DIU, the Security Service of Ukraine, who work for our long-range capability. Everyone who is repelling Russian assaults at the front, and especially now in the Donetsk region. Everyone who is implementing a defense operation in the Kursk region. I thank all of you, warriors!” the President emphasized.

He also expressed his unwavering gratitude to all developers and manufacturers of Ukrainian weapons, suppliers of all necessary components.

“In particular, today we have already shown our“Palianytsia” - our new drone missile. And there will be more of our developments and weapons. But, of course, there are tasks that will be performed by Palianytsia and Neptune, and there are tasks that can be performed by ATACMS, Strom Shadow, Scalps and other weapons of our partners,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky revealed details about Ukraine's new long-range weapons.