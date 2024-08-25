Lebanese Caretaker PM, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Developments In Lebanon
Beirut: Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy the latest developments in southern Lebanon in a phone conversation held on Sunday.
The two sides emphasized the priority of ending tensions to prevent the situation from spiraling into an all-out war.
During the call, Mikati said, "The key to a solution lies in implementing international resolutions and obligating Israel to stop its ongoing violations and aggressions."
