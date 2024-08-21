Azerbaijan formally submits application to join BRICS

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Azerbaijan formally submitted its application to join the BRICS group, according to an announcement made by the head of the press service at the of Foreign Affairs. Hajizadeh, the spokesperson for the ministry, confirmed to reporters that the application has been officially lodged, as reported by various Russian media sources.



The BRICS group, which was originally established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has garnered interest from 23 additional countries eager to join this influential economic alliance. This growing interest underscores the expanding global impact and attractiveness of BRICS as a key player in the international economic landscape. The expansion of BRICS reflects its increasing role in shaping global economic policies and its appeal as a major economic bloc.



In July, Azerbaijan and China cemented their relationship through a joint declaration that established a strategic partnership. During this agreement, Azerbaijan expressed its desire to become a member of BRICS. China responded positively to this initiative, showing support for deeper cooperation with Baku. This development highlights the strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Azerbaijan and China, and their mutual interest in enhancing collaboration.



As of January 1, Russia has assumed the chairmanship of BRICS, guiding the group under the theme "Promoting multilateralism for development and fair global security." BRICS is recognized as one of the world's most significant economic blocs, representing approximately 30 percent of the global economy. The group's leadership and strategic direction are crucial in addressing global economic challenges and fostering international cooperation.

