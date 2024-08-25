Ministry Of Sports And Youth, Muallemi Portal Launch 'PASS' Programme To Support, Empower Qatari Youth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In a joint effort to support and empower Qatari youth, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, in collaboration with the 'Muallemi' portal, unveiled the "PASS" programme during a press today, August 25.

This innovative initiative is designed to enhance the academic capabilities of Qatari youth, providing them with the tools needed to successfully navigate their educational journey in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The "PASS" programme is specifically tailored to boost the participation of Qatari youth in higher education by equipping them with the necessary support to excel in international standardised tests, including the ACT, SAT, and IELTS. The programme is structured into multiple phases, creating a robust support system that caters to the unique needs of each participant, ensuring they are well-prepared for these critical assessments as part of their academic and professional development.

Leveraging the Muallemi learning platform, the programme will be delivered entirely online, breaking down logistical barriers and enabling widespread access for participants across Qatar. This digital approach ensures that a larger number of beneficiaries can take advantage of the resources and support offered without any geographical limitations.

Commenting on the launch, Director of Muallemi, HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad Al Thani expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from the Ministry of Sports and Youth. He commended the Ministry's dedication to initiatives that empower Qatari youth, helping them achieve success in both their academic and professional pursuits.

Echoing these sentiments, Fawaz Al Misifri, Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, emphasized the importance of youth initiatives that contribute to the development of skills among Qatari youth. He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to providing the necessary financial and logistical support to fulfill the aspirations and goals of the nation's youth.

Al Misifri highlighted that this collaboration marks a significant step forward in empowering Qatari youth to overcome academic challenges and broaden their educational horizons.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth is calling on all Qatari youth preparing for international standardised tests to register for the programme starting today. Registration is available through an electronic link on the Ministry's social media platforms, with enrollment open until the maximum capacity is reached.

The programme, which will run for up to three months, offers personalised training schedules tailored to each participant's level. Participants will undergo pre- and post-assessments to measure progress, and each will be assigned a private online tutor free of charge.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth will cover all costs associated with the programme, ensuring that participating youth receive the full benefit of this comprehensive initiative.