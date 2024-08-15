Kerala: KSEB Contract Employee, Accomplice Arrested For Stealing Power Lines Worth Rs 4 Lakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A contract employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and his accomplice have been arrested for stealing power lines worth around Rs 4 lakh from 27 posts in Ranni in Pathanamthitta. The accused, Vasu, a native of Mothiravayal, and his friend Valakam Ratheesh from Kottarakkara, posed as KSEB employees to carry out the theft.

Also Read:

Kerala: find man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies snatching gang as accused

The stolen line wires, measuring around 1500 meters, were removed from fields and rubber plantations in Mandamaruthi and other areas. The accused sold the wires to a scrap shop near Aithala. The police are investigating the case and will also question the scrap shop owner, who will be named as accused in the charge sheet.

The theft occurred during the construction of the hilly highway, when KSEB had replaced old posts and lines in the Ranni section. Vasu, who was contracted to work on the project, saw an opportunity to steal the old line wires, thinking they would go unnoticed. He and his friend carried out the theft, pretending to be KSEB employees, which helped them avoid suspicion.

The police are working to recover the stolen wires and are also investigating the involvement of others in the crime.

Also Read:

Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17