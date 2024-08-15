Ex-Israeli Premier sharply criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN) In a recent commentary on Radio, former Israeli Prime Ehud Barak sharply criticized Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of leading Israel into two major crises akin to the sinking of the Titanic. Barak’s remarks come amidst ongoing turmoil and intense scrutiny of Netanyahu’s handling of the situation in Israel.



Barak's analogy compares Netanyahu’s leadership failures to the infamous sinking of the Titanic, emphasizing the gravity of his critique. According to Barak, Netanyahu's actions have led Israel into perilous circumstances on two separate occasions. The first instance, as noted by Barak, was on October 7, when a significant and disruptive event occurred. The second was described as an even greater failure in the management of the ongoing war, which Barak characterizes as the "most failed way of conducting the war in history."



This critique underscores a broader dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s approach to both domestic and international challenges facing Israel. Barak’s comments reflect the growing discontent among Israeli political figures and the public regarding Netanyahu’s strategies and decisions. The former prime minister’s assessment highlights concerns over Netanyahu’s leadership capabilities and the impact of his policies on Israel’s stability and security.



As Israel navigates through these tumultuous times, Barak’s statements contribute to the discourse on leadership and strategy within the country. The comparison to the Titanic evokes a strong visual image of catastrophic failure, reinforcing the severity of Barak’s critique. The ongoing debate about Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis is likely to shape the political landscape and influence future decisions and policies.

