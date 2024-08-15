Germany protects Israeli massacre at Gaza educational institute

(MENAFN) Germany has defended Israel's on the Tabeen school in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of around 100 Palestinians, as a legitimate act of self-defense. The school, which was being used as a shelter for displaced persons, has been described as the deadliest attack since the onset of the current conflict between Israel and Gaza.



Wolfgang Buechner, deputy spokesman for the German government, asserted that Israel's actions were justified, emphasizing that Hamas allegedly uses civilian infrastructure—such as schools, hospitals, and kindergartens—as operational bases and human shields. Buechner further cautioned against relying on reports from Hamas, suggesting that such sources might present a biased or incomplete picture of the situation.



The airstrike, which occurred early Saturday morning during pre-dawn prayers, initially resulted in reports of 60 deaths and 47 injuries, according to the Gaza health ministry. Subsequent updates from Al Jazeera increased the reported toll to over 100 deaths and numerous injuries. Agence France-Presse described the aftermath as chaotic, with body parts scattered among the wreckage of the two-story building.



In contrast to Germany’s stance, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserting that there could be no justification for such actions. The European Union’s high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, also expressed horror at the images emerging from the attack, which showed severe casualties among those sheltering in the school.



The divergent reactions underscore the broader international debate over the legitimacy and proportionality of military actions in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, highlighting the complex interplay of geopolitical, humanitarian, and strategic concerns.

