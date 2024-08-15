Media reports Germany planning on granting police right to ‘secretly’ search homes

(MENAFN) Germany is contemplating a significant shift in its law enforcement practices with a new draft reform proposal that could grant the Criminal Office (BKA) extensive new powers. According to reports by Der Spiegel and RND, the proposal would enable police to conduct covert searches of homes and install spyware on suspects' computers and smartphones under exceptional circumstances.



The draft reform is aimed at bolstering the BKA's capabilities in countering international threats, with the Interior arguing that these enhanced powers are essential for addressing evolving security challenges. A spokesperson for the Ministry declined to provide specific details, noting that the proposal is still in its preliminary stages. However, they emphasized the necessity of equipping security agencies with effective tools to combat modern threats.



The proposed changes have sparked controversy and concern among critics. They argue that such measures could compromise the rule of law, particularly given that the German constitution enshrines the inviolability of the home in Article 13. Under current regulations, police are required to obtain a warrant from the prosecutor's office before conducting searches, and they must inform individuals of the specific suspicions and purposes of such actions.



Manuel Hoferlin, a Bundestag member from the Free Democratic Party, has expressed strong opposition to what he terms “Stasi 2.0,” drawing a parallel to the notorious East German state security service. While acknowledging the need for robust investigative tools, he has criticized the proposed secrecy surrounding these searches, emphasizing the potential risks to civil liberties.



The draft reform represents a significant shift in German law enforcement strategy, aiming to enhance the ability of police to preemptively address serious security threats while raising important questions about privacy and constitutional rights.

