Vietnam's Top Leader, To Lam, To Visit China From Aug 18 To 20
Date
8/15/2024 6:27:17 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BEIJING, Aug 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – At the invitation of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President, To Lam, will pay a state visit to China from Aug 18 to 20, foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying announced, today.
He will meet with President Xi Jinping and other officials over the three-day state visit. - NNN-XINHUA
MENAFN15082024000200011047ID1108558006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.