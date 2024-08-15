Vietnam's Top Leader, To Lam, To Visit China From Aug 18 To 20

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIJING, Aug 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – At the invitation of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President, To Lam, will pay a state visit to China from Aug 18 to 20, foreign spokesperson, Hua Chunying announced, today.

He will meet with President Xi Jinping and other officials over the three-day state visit. - NNN-XINHUA

