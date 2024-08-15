Enemy Intensifies Activity In Krynky Area - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational group of troops, 10 Russian assault were repelled over the past day. The enemy became more active on the left of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria operational group of troops, on the air of the United News nationwide telethon.

"Over the last day, 10 enemy assaults were repelled. Our positions remain tense in the area of the Robotyn salient, where three Russian attacks were repelled yesterday, when the enemy attacked up to a squad size without using armoured vehicles and failed. Our positions were not lost," said Lykhoviy.

According to him, the Russians suffered two casualties and one wounded in the attacks on Robotyn and Mala Tokmachka from the direction of Verbove. Seven enemy attacks were also repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, north of the village of Krynky, where Ukrainian troops moved to new positions, and where the enemy has become more active compared to last week.

"There is a considerable number of assaults for such a small area, and there are peculiarities there: due to the swampy terrain, it is difficult to create fortifications, new positions, observation posts, firing positions, and at the same time, if the enemy in such weather like now, inflicts artillery damage, especially with 152mm artillery, and also drops ammunition with incendiary substances from an unmanned aerial vehicle, as it did yesterday in the area of these positions, north of Krynky, fires start and it is very difficult to hold these positions. Our defenders have to move," added the spokesman.

He noted that the enemy lost another 57 people yesterday, including one prisoner of war from the 503rd motorised rifle battalion of the 19th motorised rifle division from Stanytsia Troitska in the Republic of Ingushetia. In addition, 36 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged. Among them are one tank, 11 artillery systems, one air defence system - Strela-10, which was destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region, five reconnaissance UAVs, 11 vehicles, one MT-LB armoured vehicle, five boats and one ATV.

"Three field combat supply points, one fuel and lubricants depot, five dugouts, firing positions, observation posts and one place of residence of the enemy's personnel in Reshetylivske in the Hulyaypol sector, where the enemy mostly does not resort to assault actions, were hit," said Lykhoviy.

The spokesman added that in general, there are no drastic changes in Russian tactics. The enemy continues its aggressive behaviour, there are no signs of a Russian offensive, but there is no reason to talk about a reduction in the number of occupants.

"The enemy continues positional battles in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The enemy is actively using artillery both at populated areas and at our positions. In particular, over the past day, the enemy fired 288 times at our positions using almost 1,600 rounds of ammunition. The number of attacks was almost equal in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In fact, we have a stable situation," Lykhoviy concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, amid the fighting in Kursk region, Russia withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.