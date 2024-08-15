European stocks rise as traders await key data in US, Eurozone, positive earnings lift sentiment

(MENAFN) European opened on a positive note on Wednesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising by 0.4 percent by 0709 GMT, approaching a two-week high. This upward momentum was fueled by a wave of optimistic corporate earnings reports, which bolstered investor confidence and risk appetite. Traders were eagerly awaiting key economic data from both the United States and the eurozone, particularly in the context of inflation trends and economic growth. The market's focus on these data points comes after recent concerns about global economic slowdowns, which had previously led to significant declines in risk assets earlier in the month.



In the United States, data released on Tuesday revealed that producer prices in July rose less than expected, reinforcing the belief among investors that the Federal Reserve might soon cut interest rates in response to slowing inflation. This data contributed to a more positive market sentiment as traders anticipated further insights from the upcoming U.S. consumer price index, expected later in the day. The consumer price data is seen as crucial for assessing the health of the world's largest economy, especially after fears of an economic slowdown recently weighed heavily on global markets. Additionally, investors are closely monitoring eurozone employment and GDP figures, set to be released at 0900 GMT, for further indications of the region's economic trajectory.



In corporate news, UBS shares rose by 1.8 percent after Switzerland's largest bank reported a net profit of USD1.14 billion in the second quarter, significantly surpassing analysts' expectations. This strong performance added to the overall positive market sentiment. Meanwhile, shares of Straumann, a dental implant manufacturer, surged by an impressive 11.3 percent following the announcement of the sale of its orthodontics business, Dr. Smile, along with an upgraded full-year outlook. The combination of robust corporate earnings and cautious optimism surrounding upcoming economic data has helped lift European stocks, with investors remaining attentive to further developments in both the U.S. and eurozone economies.



