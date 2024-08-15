LG Sinha Inaugurates Balidan Stambh In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Thursday inaugurated the Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, on the eve of 78th Independence Day.

The Balidan Stambh has been built at a cost of Rs 4.8 crore.

LG Sinha was accompanied by other senior officials. They also paid tributes to martyrs in whose honour the Balidam Stambh has been built.

After the inauguration, he left for the main Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium.