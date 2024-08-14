Austin, Umerov Talk Ukraine Army's Priority Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a phone call with with Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov discussed priority security assistance to Ukraine.

The chief of the Pentagon reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, I spoke with my Ukrainian Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov regarding priority security assistance and Ukraine's ongoing battlefield operations," Austin wrote.

not commenting on Ukraine's operation in Kursk regio

He added that the United States remains committed to helping Ukraine defend against Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported on Monday, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu discussed the current situation at the frontlines during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

Illustrative photo from MoD