عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Austin, Umerov Talk Ukraine Army's Priority Needs

Austin, Umerov Talk Ukraine Army's Priority Needs


8/14/2024 3:13:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a phone call with with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed priority security assistance to Ukraine.

The chief of the Pentagon reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, I spoke with my Ukrainian Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov regarding priority security assistance and Ukraine's ongoing battlefield operations," Austin wrote.

Read also: Pentagon not commenting on Ukraine's operation in Kursk regio

He added that the United States remains committed to helping Ukraine defend against Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported on Monday, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu discussed the current situation at the frontlines during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

Illustrative photo from MoD

MENAFN14082024000193011044ID1108555625


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search