23 Palestinians Martyred In New Israeli Massacres Against Families In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli committed further massacres, on Wednesday, against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, which led to dozens of casualties.

Local medical sources in Gaza reported that 12 Palestinians were martyred and over 30 others were injured, following an Israeli raid on many homes in Al-Sheikh Nasser neighbourhood of Khan Younis. The sources added that hospitals received several remains of martyrs, among them women, and critically people.

Palestinian civil defence confirmed that five Palestinians, among them three kids were martyred, and others were wounded in another Israeli airstrike that targeted a group of Palestinians in Al-Batan Al-Samin area, south of Khan Younis city.

Additionally, four Palestinians were martyred in Gaza city, following an Israeli shelling in a home near Al-Zaytun neighbourhood police station southeast of the city.

Civil defence announced that two of its personnel were shot killed by the Israeli occupation soldiers in Rafah, south of the Gaza enclave, confirming that by this incident the death toll among its personnel surges to 82 martyrs during this war.