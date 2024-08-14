Jordan Decries 'Extremist' Israeli Ministers' Incursion Into Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom on Tuesday condemned the actions of two extremist Israeli ministers and Knesset members who, under the protection of Israeli police, stormed Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.



This incident coincided with incursions by Israeli extremists, marked by provocative behaviour and restrictions on worshippers entering the mosque, in a "blatant" violation of international law and the historical and status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, according to a Foreign statement.



The ministry emphasised that these actions reflect the Israeli government's ongoing disregard for international laws and its obligations as an occupying power.



Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah called for a clear and firm international response to these violations, urging the global community to provide necessary protection for the Palestinian people amidst continued aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.

Qudah reiterated that Al Aqsa Mosque, encompassing 144 dunums, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims. He also reaffirmed that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department is the sole authority responsible for supervising the site and managing entry, in accordance with international law and the historical and legal status quo.

He also stressed Palestine's right to sovereignty over the occupied city of Jerusalem, asserting that Israel, as the occupying power, has no legitimate claim to sovereignty over Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.



