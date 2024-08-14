Egypt Focuses On Aligning Higher Education With Job Market Needs

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt is taking steps to revamp its higher education system to align it with the needs of the job market, of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour said on Wednesday. The initiative, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030, aims to create a skilled workforce capable of competing globally.

“We're building a national workforce capable of competing in the job market,” Ashour said. The is prioritising the development of a training and qualification system that bridges the gap between education and the job market, he explained.

Key initiatives include the establishment of 37 university-based vocational development centres in 29 universities in the first phase, expanding to 46 centres by 2026. The project, funded with $63m from a cooperation protocol with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American University in Cairo, aims to equip students with the skills needed for the modern job market.

The ministry is also launching a comprehensive national digital platform, the National Dashboard – National CSM, as well as seven university-based platforms, to connect students with potential employers and manage their career paths.

The BeReady initiative, launched in its pilot phase, has successfully trained and employed thousands of students and graduates. The initiative, supported by the International Labour Organization and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided training in essential skills, English, and digital employment opportunities.

The initiative's second phase, funded by the Dutch Embassy with $200,000, aims to train and place another 2,000 students and graduates.

The BeReady initiative is also being expanded into a pilot program for nursing in Upper Egypt, in partnership with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation and USAID.

The ministry is also incorporating the FutureSkills4All program within the BeReady initiative, which will equip 2,000 students and graduates with in-demand future skills through practical training in high-demand fields.

To further support students, the ministry is working on a draft law to establish a fund that will provide comprehensive services to Egyptian university students and graduates. The fund will offer specialised guidance and training programs, support university-based career centres, and create partnerships with the private sector to generate job opportunities for graduates.

These initiatives demonstrate Egypt's commitment to building a strong bridge between universities and the job market, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills to contribute to the country's economic development.



