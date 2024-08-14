Punjab Police Arrest Five Criminals

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Wednesday arrested five criminals, including the mastermind Sunil Bhandari, alias Nata, who were wanted in several cases of heinous crimes in Ferozepur, said Director General of (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

The remaining accused have been identified as Rahul Bhandari, Varinder Singh, Karan, Amandeep Singh, all residents of Ferozepur. The AGTF teams have also recovered five sophisticated weapons, including three .30 calibre Chinese pistols and two .32 calibre pistols along with 40 cartridges.

DGP Yadav said the accused Nata was the mastermind of the broad daylight sensational murder of Lovepreet Singh which took place on July 31 in Ferozepur, while accused Rahul Bhandari and Varinder were also involved along with him.

Further investigations are being conducted to establish the backward and forward linkages in this case, he added.

Divulging details, Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said acting on a tip-off, teams headed by AIG Sandeep Goel followed the trail of the accused and managed to apprehend them after intercepting their vehicle in Rajpura, when they were trying to flee the state.

He said the arrested accused has a criminal history with accused Nata and has been facing around 15 first information reports (FIRs), including those of murder, and attempt to murder. Accused Rahul Bhandari has around four criminal cases, while Varinder has one criminal case pertaining to murder registered against him.

Accused Amandeep Singh has around 12 FIRs pertaining to attempt to murder, snatching, NDPS offences and Excise act registered against him, while, accused Karan was involved in two criminal cases, including one of attempt to murder.

The ADGP said during the preliminary interrogation of the accused it was revealed that Karan is a distant relative of Nata, and he had been providing hideouts to the module, while Amandeep Singh, who is a driver by profession, was helping the accused to flee the state.