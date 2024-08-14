Boston Dental Is 'Clutch': NBA Champion And Olympic Gold Medalist Derrick White Named Official Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boston Celtics guard and Olympic Medalist Derrick White has been named the official brand ambassador for Boston Dental , launching a collaboration focused on elevating and promoting the brand. The partnership, which originated from an emergency dental procedure during the high-stakes playoffs, underscores White's trust in Boston Dental and their highly trained and skilled team.A Critical Moment in the SpotlightThe initial collaboration commenced during the critical NBA playoff game between the Celtics and Mavericks- White chipped a tooth yet led his team to a massive win. With celebratory events immediately preceding, Boston Dental stepped in and provided prompt and effective treatments, allowing Derrick White to confidently participate in the Celtics' championship parade with a restored smile and renewed confidence.“Boston Dental came through when I needed them most,” White said.“The care and attention I received were outstanding, and I knew immediately that this was a dental team I could rely on and support wholeheartedly.”Dr. Maged el-Malecki, who leads Boston Dental, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership.“We are thrilled to have Derrick as our official brand ambassador. His story not only highlights the quality of care we provide, but also reinforces our mission to support athletes and other prominent individuals with specialized dental solutions in a timely and prompt manner.”A Natural FitWhat started as an emergency visit has evolved into a formal partnership. Derrick White's role as Boston Dental's official brand ambassador highlights his professional endorsement and personal satisfaction with the practice's service. White is also the inaugural recipient of one of only 100 memberships in Boston Dental's exclusive VIP Dental Program, designed for prominent individuals with discerning taste and busy schedules, including athletes, celebrities, and executives. The program offers enhanced features such as priority scheduling, dedicated concierge, exclusive VIP lounge and customized transportation options, in addition to the innovative, advanced technology enjoyed by all clients.“From my first visit, I could tell Boston Dental was different,” White said.“The care they provided during a stressful time demonstrated their commitment to excellence. I'm excited to support and share their mission with others.”Specializing in Sports TraumaAs part of the partnership, Boston Dental aims to further increase their footprint in sports trauma and dental emergencies.“We are committed to expanding our expertise in sports trauma and continuing to provide exceptional care,” said Dr. Maged el-Malecki.“Derrick's experience underscores the importance of having a reliable partner in critical moments. We are dedicated to offering top-quality dental services tailored to emergency responses and sports-related incidents.”About Boston DentalBoston Dental is a leading dental practice based in Boston, MA. Under the direction of Dr. Maged el-Malecki, the practice is known for its advanced technology, unwavering expertise and innovative dentistry and sleek, welcoming environment. Boston Dental offers a full range of services, including general and cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics, in a modern and patient-focused setting. FlossTime , its sister company, specializes in providing premiere dental services in corporate settings.

