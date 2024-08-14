Political Efforts Expedite To Prevent War Spillover In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoub Khaddaj

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- and efforts are at breakneck speed to prevent further military escalation in southern Lebanon since the start of Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood' in Gaza of October last year.

Diplomatic contacts were active to stop the Israeli occupation's threats against Lebanon and work on reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, as both are geopolitically interconnected.

Former Lebanese Foreign Fares Bouez expressed his concern to KUNA that the head of the Israeli is striving to "implicate" the US and the world in a regional war against Iran through continued military provocations, targeting of defenseless civilians, and his refusal to compromise and release the hostages.

He pointed out that the US would be the only party capable of pressuring the Israeli occupation to stop the war, but the latter calls on; the one hand to de-escalate the tension, and on the other hand declares its commitment to supporting the Israeli occupation and providing it with weapons and ammunition.

For his part, former Lebanese Ambassador to the US Riad Tabbara said that the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's position in rejecting the war and adhering to international resolution 1701 by asking friendly countries to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its attacks on civilians.

He told KUNA that no one has an interest in entering an "open war", noting that even the resistance in Lebanon says this and does not want to deviate from the rules of confrontation with the Israeli occupation.

For his part, Political Science Professor at the American University of Beirut Dr. Hilal Khashan said in a similar statement to KUNA that there will be no expansion of the war zone due to the fact the Iran and Hezbollah are unwilling to do so.

He added that the problem remains with the Israeli occupation side, as there is an impression that Benjamin Netanyahu has a short period of time before the US elections in November to accomplish his goals with the war.

The Lebanese government had submitted a paper to ambassadors addressing long-term stability rules in southern Lebanon and foreign policy in regard to the situation in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The paper stated that the Lebanese government believes that it is possible to avoid a comprehensive war and that it is committed to protecting the safety and security of its citizens and reserves its right to self-defense in accordance with international law.

The Lebanese government considered that the ceasefire in Gaza will have an immediate impact in containing the tension in southern Lebanon.

The government also pledged to proceed with the process of recruiting additional Lebanese soldiers in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1701.

It pointed out that the recent deal regarding the maritime borders that took place in the year 2022 was a testament to Lebanon's commitment to negotiations and resolving disputes through peaceful means. (end)

