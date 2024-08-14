Majorities Of Republicans And Democrats In Swing States Support Keeping Tax Credits For Evs And Clean Energy, Limits On Offshore Drilling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid much discussion about whether to roll back current laws and regulations that aim to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gasses and to expand offshore drilling, a new survey in six swing states and nationally finds that bipartisan majorities support keeping:



This survey by the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation (PPC) is the third in a series – the Swing Six Issue Surveys – being conducted in the run-up to the November election in six swing states and nationally on major policies. Unlike traditional polls, respondents in a public consultation survey go through an online "policymaking simulation" in which they are provided briefings and arguments for and against each policy. Content is reviewed by experts on different sides of the issues to ensure accuracy and balance.

Steven Kull, Director of PPC noted, "Bipartisan majorities favor keeping recently-enacted policies to reduce carbon emissions and to limit offshore drilling. On the other hand, there is also little support for going further."

bipartisan

majorities

in

every

swing

state

and nationally favor maintaining or increasing tax credits for electric vehicles and public charging stations.



GRAPH] For installing a public charging station, a tax credit up to 30% of the cost, support is 75% to 81% in the swing states, and 82% nationally. [BAR GRAPH]

These tax credits are in the Inflation Reduction Act which became law in 2022.

Republican support for maintaining or increasing these tax credits ranged from 57% to 73% in the swing states, while Democrats' support ranged from 84% to 94%.

At the same time, support for increasing the tax credits ranged from just 28% to 37% in the swing states, and 29% to 37% nationally.

Increasing drilling is favored by just 23% to 30% in the swing states, including 36% to 47% of Republicans and 12% to 21% of Democrats, as well as 23% nationally.

At the same time, decreasing the amount of offshore drilling is favored by just 24% to 30% in the swing states and 29% nationally.

Keeping tax credits for clean energy production and energy-efficiency improvements is supported by bipartisan majorities. Presented a list of eight such tax credits and informed that they reduce federal revenues by about $100 billion a year, bipartisan majorities in every swing state (76% to 91%) favor maintaining or increasing each one, as well as 83% to 89% nationally. In the swing states, Republican support ranges from 70% to 87% and among Democrats 83% to 97%. These tax credits are in the Inflation Reduction Act which became law in 2022.

[CLEAN ENERGY CHART ] [ENERGY-EFFICIENCY CHART]

In the swing states, just 9% to 25% favor repealing each tax credit, including 13% to 30% of Republicans and 3% to 16% of Democrats.

At the same time, just 21% to 41% favor increasing them, including 14% to 36% of Republicans and 25% to 53% of Democrats.

Respondents were asked about the Environmental Protection Agency's regulation requiring new cars and light trucks to get 20-30% more miles per gallon by 2027 and told that this increases the price of new cars, but saves new car owners money in the long run. This regulation is favored in every swing state by 66% to 71%, including 55% to 63% of Republicans and 78% to 85% of Democrats, as well as 70% nationally. [BAR GRAPH]

About the Survey

The survey was fielded July 10-19, 2024 to a representative non-probability sample of 4,647 adults by the Program

nationally. Samples were obtained from multiple online non-probability panels, including Cint, Dynata and Prodege. Sample collection and quality control was managed by QuantifyAI under the direction of the Program for Public Consultation. Samples were pre-stratified and weighted by age, race, ethnicity, gender, education, income, metro/non-metro, marital status, home ownership, and partisan affiliation (in some states) to match the general adult population. The survey was offered in both English and Spanish. The confidence interval for the national sample is +/-3.2%, and for the state samples it ranges from +/-4.4% to 4.6%.



National and Six State Full Report, Including Sources of Proposals Tested Go Through the Policymaking Simulation on Energy and Environment Policies

The Program for Public Consultation

(PPC) at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, develops and conducts public consultation surveys, seeking to improve democratic governance by consulting representative samples of citizens on key public policy issues. It shares its findings with officials in government, the media, other academics, and the general public.

