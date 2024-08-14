On Southern Front, Ukraine's Forces Destroy 44 Units Of Russian Military Equipment In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 70 invaders and obliterated 44 units of weaponry and military equipment in the southern operational zone.

That's according to the press service of Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"Defense Forces South will continue inflicting fire damage on enemy positions, firing points, and rear. Over the past day, reports have been verified that the enemy grouping in the area suffered 70 was casualties. Also, the enemy has lost 44 units of weapon systems and military equipment," the report says.

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 23 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles, a reconnaissance UAV, an anti-aircraft warfare system, a Murom-M video surveillance complex, two boats, a portable e-warfare system, a Starlink satellite communication station, nine field supply points, six dugouts, five observation positions, and five firing points.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war losses since the full-scale invasion have amounted to an estimated 594,400, including 1,240 soldiers and officers killed or wounded in the past day alone.