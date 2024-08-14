Thousands cancel hotel reservations in Japan due to earthquake concerns

(MENAFN) In Japan, thousands of hotel reservations have been canceled in high-risk areas following a warning of a potential major earthquake, severely affecting during a crucial period. The alert, reported by a French news agency, has come at a time when many Japanese families are traditionally visiting each other for the annual holiday season.



The Meteorological Agency issued this rare warning after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan on Thursday, injuring 15 people. The agency indicated that while the chance of another significant earthquake is higher than usual, it does not guarantee that one will happen. The warning pertains to the "subduction zone" in the Nankai Trench, an area historically prone to large earthquakes due to the interaction of tectonic plates.



In western Kochi, one of the hardest-hit regions, approximately 9,400 people have canceled their hotel bookings for the period between August 9 and 18. This has resulted in an estimated financial loss of about 140 million yen (approximately 868,500 euros), according to Susumu Nishitani, a representative of the local hotel sector. The cancellations have come at a particularly inopportune time, coinciding with an annual holiday when local hotels and inns are usually at their busiest.



The Meteorological Agency's warning is expected to be reassessed next Thursday unless any unusual seismic activity occurs. Despite this, Nishitani expressed doubt about the potential for a surge in new bookings even if the warning is lifted, underscoring the significant disruption and financial impact on the local tourism industry.

