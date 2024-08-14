PM Modi Remembers Victims Of Partition On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: 'Power Of Human Resilience'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered the of partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

On this day in 1947, Pakistan was established as a Muslim country following the division of India under British colonial rule.



In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,“On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation.”

The partition led to the displacement of millions and resulted in significant loss of life due to widespread rioting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X,“On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history.”

The home minister said a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge powerful. He said observing this day is a foundational exercise in the process of nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since 2021, the Modi government has designated August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to honor those who lost their lives during the partition of India.

When announcing this observance, PM Modi emphasized that the day serves as a tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of those affected, noting that the pain of partition remains unforgettable.

He also highlighted the immense displacement and loss of life caused by the violence and hatred during that period.

India is set to celebrate its Independence Day on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)