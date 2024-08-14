State Department: Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine Only Reason Behind Situation In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the only reason for the current situation in Russia's Kursk region, according to Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, he said this at a briefing on August 13 while commenting on Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region.

"President is the one who invaded Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself from that aggression," Patel said.

He stressed that the United States was "not engaged in any aspect or planning or preparation" for the Kursk operation.

Kuleba briefs Borrell on details of Ukraine's operation in Kursk region

At the same time, he said the U.S. is focused on supporting Ukraine so that it is "able to defend itself," especially "when it comes to defending itself against attacks or operations that may be immediately across the border."

Therefore, Washington will continue to ensure that "our Ukrainian partners have what they need to do that," Patel said.

At the same time, Patel added, "there has been no change as it relates to our policy" regarding Ukraine's possible use of American long-range weapons.