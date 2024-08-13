Regions Bank Recognized As A 2024“Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion”

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Evelyn Mitchell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., August 13, 2024 /3BL/ - Regions announced the company has been named to the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. With this year's distinction, Regions has now been named a“Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the fourth consecutive year.

“Regions Bank has a strong commitment to providing a workplace where everyone can thrive while serving our customers through a experience that is accessible and friendly to all,” said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Regions.“We are pleased to be recognized, once again, among organizations globally that share a strong commitment to disability inclusion. As financial professionals, it's vitally important we serve our communities in ways that consider the needs of all individuals, and as an employer, our success is made stronger by having a work environment where people of all abilities are included.”

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs and is leveraged by more than 70% of United States Fortune 100 companies and nearly half of the Fortune 500.

“On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.“Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

Regions' commitment to disability inclusion supports associates, customers and the communities the bank serves:



Regions is dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility for its customers, providing accessible products and services both in person and online .

In 2024, Regions introduced MagnusCards® . Designed for people who are neurodivergent, and/or on the autism spectrum, this solution provides easy-to-follow, step-by-step audio and visual guidance for everyday banking needs.

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation are committed to making life better for people with disabilities by investing in accessible programs and services that help increase accessible housing, foster independent living, and provide workforce training for people with disabilities.

Regions celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month every year by hosting educational events for associates . Regions provides associates with the opportunity to self-identify as having a disability.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at .

About Regions Foundation

The Alabama-based Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of“Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 542 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 753 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: .

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.