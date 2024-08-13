Kolkata Rape, Murder Case: Doctor's Family Was Told She Died By Suicide, 'Made To Wait 3 Hours'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The father of the 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital received a call on Friday morning.

According to a report from Anandabazaar Patrika, the family of the deceased was initially told that their daughter had died by suicide.

"The Assistant Superintendent of chest department called and said, 'your daughter died by suicide'. And then we saw the reality when we reached the hospital," the woman's father told the media, adding that the official did not name himself during the call, NDTV reported.

Lallantop, India Today TV's channel, spoke to the parents and relatives of the victim.“The parents pleaded before them (hospital authorities) to show them their daughter's face. But still, they were made to wait for three hours,” the relative said.

“After three hours, they allowed the father to go inside and see her body. He was only allowed to click a picture, which he showed us when he came outside. She had no clothes on her body. Her legs were 90 degrees apart... this cannot happen unless the pelvic girdle breaks, which means she was torn apart,” the relative told Lallantop.

Doctors' body writes to CBI on 'tampering' evidences

The West Bengal Doctors' Forum on Tuesday submitted a letter to the CBI, claiming that there were efforts to tamper with evidence by conducting construction work near the location where the body of the female doctor was discovered at a Kolkata hospital, PTI reported.

The post-graduate trainee doctor, who had severe injuries, was found on Friday in the seminar hall of the chest department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The initial autopsy report indicated that she had endured a brutal sexual assault.

“We have come across reports of sudden civil reconstruction works in and around the scene of crime at the same institution. We are extremely apprehensive about the motive behind such an effort and we think that this might hamper the investigation by tampering with important evidence,” said the letter, signed by Dr Koushik Chaki and Dr Sanjoy Holme Chowdhury.

"We have informed the same to the state health secretary. We request you to look into the matter with utmost care and due regard the same deserves to ensure justice to the slain lady doctor," it said.

'Enhance security measures': WB Guv

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday asked vice-chancellors of state universities to increase security measures in the compounds, a Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

At the meeting, where around 30 vice-chancellors were present, Bose expressed his displeasure over the incident and criticised the role of the Kolkata Police in handling the rape-murder case, the official said.

“The governor held an emergency meeting with the vice-chancellors today and asked them to ensure protection to female students and women staffers immediately,” the source told PTI.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court directed that the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI. This decision comes amid a widespread protest by junior doctors, which has severely disrupted state healthcare services for the fifth consecutive day, causing even emergency and outpatient departments to cease operations in many state-run hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)