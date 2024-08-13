State Of Nayarit Presents It Luxury Landscape At Virtuoso Travel Week 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The attributes of the state of Nayarit will be front and center this week at the Virtuoso Week as the Mexican destination promotes its coveted position as a Preferred Destination with Virtuoso - the only destination in Mexico to earn this distinction. Taking place in Las Vegas, the perfect venue for high-end networking and the place to with all Virtuoso Members, Advisors, and Global Preferred Partners.Nayarit used to be known to tourists exclusively for its oceanfront offerings, but new and improved land connectivity has more visitors than ever heading inland to discover its charms within the interior of the state. Travelers to this mountainous, jungle-covered, beachfront paradise can tap into that through the state's setting, Magical Towns, beaches, nature, and hotels and resorts.Virtuoso Travel Week is the ultimate annual global travel community event. Exclusive to the Virtuoso network, it features personal networking appointments, extensive professional development opportunities, Community Globetrotting, and a celebration of Virtuoso, the world's top luxury travel network.The Ministry of Tourism of Nayarit has named the luxury segment as one of the priority sectors in promoting tourism to the destination, as it helps to attract a greater number of five-star seeking tourists who travel with low-impact and sustainability in mind. This allows for the state to maintain its environmental preservation priorities that have been established for the destination, while generating greater economic development for all of Nayarit.Nayarit's fabulous resorts help to cement it as one of the top luxury destinations in the world. Each one has its own spin on glamorous accommodations, superb wellness, and fantastic cuisine, but it's the little details that help each one stand out on its own.Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, for example, a luxury all-inclusive resort, has its iconic SE Spa, which uses unique ingredients, like mole, in its wellness treatments. It also has one of the most beautiful pools and beach fronts in the Riviera Nayarit region.“Susurros del Corazón” Auberge Resorts Collection, one of the newer resorts in Nayarit, wows with its soft white sandy beaches. It features views of Islas Marietas National Park, where guests can enjoy a wildlife sea adventure and get up close and personal with pods of humpback whales during migration season.In Punta Mita, wrap up a wonderful round of golf at the Pacifico Golf Course with the iconic sunset Champagne Ritual at Altamira Bar at The St. Regis Punta Mita. Also in Punta Mita, the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita focuses on culinary and sustainability with sea turtle releases and a diverse menu of different cuisines.Speaking of cuisine, Conrad Punta de Mita's signature restaurant, Codex, is part of the Mexico Gastronomic Guide. Guests can enjoy a fabulous round of golf at the Higuera Golf Club, as well.Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita, tucked in the jungle between Punta de Mita and Sayulita, is one of only five Relais & Chateaux properties in Mexico. It's just 20 minutes from the boho-chic Magical Town of Sayulita, where shopping, wellness, and fantastic eateries abound.Further up the coast, One&Only Mandarina is home to spectacular treehouse-style villas, iconic ocean views, and a restaurant helmed by celebrity Mexican chef, Enrique Olvera. Guests are close to the small village of Lo de Marcos, whose beach flies the Blue Flag award. A Rosewood will open not far from the One&Only, as well.No matter where you travel in Nayarit, you're never very far from a five-star, luxury experience. Nayarit has raised the bar on what luxury means in Mexico, which is why it is the only destination in the country to be named a Virtuoso Preferred Destination.Media contact: Gustavo Rivas-Solisgustavo@enroutecommunications

Nayarit Tourism Board

ENroute Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube