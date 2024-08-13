Four National Associations Join With Family Enterprise USA To Advocate For America's Family Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NAMA, Fertilizer Institute, National Pest Management Association, Global Cold Chain Alliance added to Growing List of Associations Looking to Create Better Legislation for Their Members' Family BusinessesFour major associations have joined the growing list of associations and alliances joining Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) to help advocate for America's number one private employer, family businesses.The four new members are the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA), The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), and the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA).The announcement today from Family Enterprise USA demonstrates the growing awareness on Capitol Hill on the importance of family-owned and operated businesses, accounting for $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. economy, according to research.FEUSA has been instrumental in helping to organize the bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus, now with 50 House of Representatives members. The next Congressional Family Business Caucus meeting will be held here on Sept. 19.The four new associations will have access to the full offering of FEUSA Associate Member benefits , including content, expert insights, and access to events, including to Congressional Family Business Caucus meetings.NAMA, based in Arlington, Va., represents the $34.9 billion U.S. convenience services industry with some 1,000 members. It provides advocacy, education, research, and promotes an industry employing over 160,000 workers.The NAMA market includes traditional vending machines, micro markets, office coffee and pantry services, product manufacturing, and small-drop distribution outlets for work, home, school, and play.A large percentage of NAMA's members are small to medium-sized family run businesses that daily meet over 40 million American consumers wherever they are with whatever they need.The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) is the leading voice of the nation's fertilizer industry. Its membership includes fertilizer producers, wholesalers, retailers, and trading firms.TFI's full-time staff, based in Washington, D.C., serves its members through legislative, educational, technical, economic information and public communication programs.The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), based in Arlington, Va., has 1500 member companies in 91 countries work to champion champions cold chain businesses across the world.The alliance works with regulators, legislators, and influencers to tell the cold chain's story. Its mission is to explain the supply chain's role in delivering safe and high-quality perishable goods, while reducing waste and working on such issues as trade, energy, food, and industrial safety policy.The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is based in Fairfax, Va. It's a non-profit organization with over 4,000 members around the world, many of which are family owned and operated businesses.NPMA was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry and its commitment to public health, food, and property.This commitment is reflected in its continuing education of pest management professionals and the dissemination of timely information to homeowners and businesses.America's Family BusinessesAmerica's multi-generational family-owned businesses not only contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, but are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country's private workforce, research shows.“We're excited to have these four strong associations join our voice on Capitol Hill,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group, both non-profit advocates for family businesses and successful individuals.“Our goals are to educate our legislators on the size and power of family-owned businesses and to let them know of damaging tax and economic policies that affect these important parts of our economy,” she said.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.About NAMANAMA represents the $34.9 billion U.S. Convenience Services Industry. By providing advocacy, education, and research, NAMA works to promote and protect the industry's over 160,000 hardworking employees. Through traditional vending and micro markets, office coffee and pantry services, product manufacturing, and small-drop distribution, convenience services meet the needs of over 40 million American consumers daily at work, home, school, and play.About The Fertilizer InstituteThe Fertilizer Institute (TFI) is the leading voice of the nation's fertilizer industry. Tracing its roots back to 1883, TFI's membership includes fertilizer producers, wholesalers, retailers and trading firms. TFI's full-time staff, based in Washington, D.C., serves its members through legislative, educational, technical, economic information and public communication programs. Find more information about TFI online at TFI and follow us on Twitter at @Fertilizer_Inst. Learn more about TFI's nutrient stewardship initiatives at nutrientstewardship and on Twitter at @4rnutrients.About The Global Cold Chain AllianceThe Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) is committed to building and strengthening the temperature-controlled supply chain around the world. As part of that mission, GCCA provides specialized cold chain advisory services to government agencies, organizations, and associations through its core partner, the Global Cold Chain Foundation (GCCF).About the National Pest Management AssociationThe NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food, and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit .

