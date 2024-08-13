W. R. MEADOWS WELCOMES NEW SALES MANAGER FOR GEORGIA BRANCH, DAVID BATTLE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Battle, W. R. MEADOWS' Sales Manager

W. R. MEADOWS promotes David Battle to Sales Manager for its Georgia branch, leveraging his 25 yrs of experience to drive growth & lead the sales team.

- Glenn Tench, Vice President of Marketing and Sales of W. R. MEADOWSHAMPSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- W. R. MEADOWS is excited to announce the promotion of David Battle to sales manager for the W. R. MEADOWS OF GEORGIA branch office. David has been an integral part of the W. R. MEADOWS team since June 2020, showcasing exceptional commitment and expertise in fostering the company's growth, especially in the Florida market. His promotion reflects his hard work, strategic insight, and leadership skills.With over 25 years of experience in sales and management within our industry, including a successful stint in opening and managing a distributor business with over 25 employees, David brings a comprehensive understanding of both manufacturer and distributor dynamics to his new role. This blend of experience positions him uniquely to drive the Georgia branch towards further success.In his new capacity, David is tasked with developing cutting-edge sales strategies, leading and managing the Georgia sales team, propelling sales growth, and enhancing customer relationships. He is particularly excited about the opportunity for personal and professional growth within W. R. MEADOWS and the challenge of assuming more significant responsibilities."We're thrilled to have David step into this role. His extensive background, coupled with his strategic and leadership qualities, make him an indispensable asset to W. R. MEADOWS. We are eager to see the dynamic changes and growth he will introduce to our sales division in Georgia and anticipate great achievements under his guidance," said Glenn Tench, vice president of marketing and sales of W. R. MEADOWS.W. R. MEADOWS, established in 1926 as a family-owned construction materials manufacturer, operates 11 manufacturing facilities across North America. Their wide product range encompasses concrete curing-and-sealing compounds, building envelope protection products, joint sealants, expansion joints, and more. For further information, please visit .

