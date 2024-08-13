Daryl Mosley's Long Days & Short Stories Album Release Date Set For October 4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg Victor, ParcBenchNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daryl Mosley 's fourth solo album for Pinecastle Records, LONG DAYS & SHORT STORIES, is set for October 4 release. The 11-track offering, produced by Mosley and The Grascals' Danny Roberts, is diverse and multi-layered, running the gamut from Bluegrass to Gospel and from Americana to Country.Throughout, Daryl's rich voice tells tales that remind us of the fragility of man while highlighting the possibilities before us. Dedicated to preserving and sharing the“small town” values that keep him grounded - faith, family, honesty, and humility - Mosley's new collection offers up a touchstone for the Bluegrass/Americana genre. LONG DAYS & SHORT STORIES is available for pre-save now .The album's first single,“When The Good Old Days Were New,” is creating a buzz at radio, rising to the Top 5 on multiple charts and in regular rotation on SiriusXM. The soon-to-be-standard inspirational“When I Can't Reach Up” (featuring Gospel greats Jeff and Sheri Easter) offers a study in the power of lyrical astuteness and melodic restraint, while the engaging“Me And Mr. Howard” takes another direction entirely as it rambunctiously relates the true tale of Jesse James' time in Mosley's hometown of Waverly, Tennessee.Love and romance are the subject of“Forever After All,” while faith prevails in the heartfelt Gospel masterpiece,“You Never Gave Up On Me.” Members of the award-winning Bluegrass group New Tradition guest star on the up-tempo, Oak Ridge Boys-esque Gospel singalong,“Still The Solid Rock,” while the emotional, empathy laden bonus track“I'm Still Here” (Piano/Vocal version featuring Sarah Davison) closes the album.Fans can keep up with the latest news, upcoming tour dates and more on Daryl's official website, Facebook , Instagram, and YouTube.TRACK LISTING1. When The Good Old Days Were New2. Everything That's Right3. When I Can't Reach Up (featuring Jeff and Sheri Easter)4. A Friend Like You5. I Can Pray6. I'm Still Here7. Me and Mr. Howard8. Forever After All9. Still The Solid Rock (featuring New Tradition)10. You Never Gave Up On Me11. * Bonus Track* I'm Still Here (Sarah Davison on piano)(All tracks written by Daryl Mosley, except for track #3, co-written with Rick Lang).The album was recorded at Gorilla's Nest Studio, Ashland City, TN, and features Mosley (bass/vocals), Danny Roberts (mandolin), Tony Wray (guitar/banjo), and Jamie Harper (fiddle). Acclaimed vocalists Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams contribute the intricate harmonies.ABOUT DARYL:In a world where conflict and confusion seem to be the order of the day, Daryl Mosley offers a reassuring reminder of times when kindness and compassion mattered most. For more than three decades, Daryl's honeyed voice, thoughtful lyrics, and impeccable musicianship have generated 13 #1 songs and three SPBGMA Songwriter of the Year honors (2023, 2017, 2016). He has performed at prestigious venues including the Grand Ole Opry, the storied Bluebird Café, West Point, and the Telluride and RockyGrass festivals. In addition to averaging 150 live shows a year, he's won the admiration of iconic artists Tom T. Hall, Ronnie Milsap, Bill Gaither, and Dave Loggins, all of whom have praised Daryl's prowess. His songs have been recorded by Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, High Road, the Booth Brothers, The Grascals, and many others. Daryl first rose to stardom in the 1990s as lead vocalist with the heralded Bluegrass group, New Tradition. In 2001, he was asked to join The Osborne Brothers. When, in 2010, he formed his own ensemble, The Farm Hands, they quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed acts within the Bluegrass realm. Mosley signed with Pinecastle Records and released his first solo album in 2020 (THE SECRET OF LIFE) and his sophomore solo outing (SMALL TOWN DREAMER) in 2021. A LIFE WELL LIVED followed in 2023. His newest project, LONG DAYS & SHORT STORIES, is due out this October. Daryl was born, raised and still resides in Waverly, Tennessee.

