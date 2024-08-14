Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Achieves Career Joint Best ICC ODI Rankings, Moves To No. 2 Spot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable feat for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma on Wednesday achieved his career joint best ICC ODI rankings, moving up to the No. 2 position in the latest ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings. This impressive rise comes on the back of a performance against Sri Lanka, where Sharma scored a series-best 157 runs.

Sharma's ascent to the No. 2 spot sees him close in on Pakistan's Babar Azam, who continues to hold the top position. This marks a significant achievement for the Indian skipper, reflecting his consistency and dominance in the 50-over format.

The recent ODI series against Sri Lanka also saw Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka climb to 8th place in the rankings, thanks to his crucial 101 runs in the series. This series was notable for Sri Lanka's historic victory over India, breaking a 27-year win drought since their last triumph in 1997.

Alongside Sharma, several other players have made notable strides in the ICC rankings. Hard-hitting Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd moved up 10 places to 54th, while USA's Monank Patel climbed 11 spots to join the 56th position. In the ODI bowler rankings, Nosthush Kenjige and Dunith Wellalage were among the significant movers.

In the Test rankings, South Africa's Temba Bavuma achieved a career-high rating, improving to 16th place, and spinner Keshav Maharaj rose to a career-best 21st position following his Player of the Match performance.