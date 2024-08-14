From Hive To Healing: Uncovering Honey's Use In Traditional Arabic And Islamic Medicine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the world's first wellness resort to blend the holistic wisdom of Traditional Arabic and Islamic (TAIM) with contemporary practices, in collaboration with Sanad Members Club, announced a special event in celebration of World Honey Bee Day, scheduled for Saturday August 17, 2024 from 5pm to 7pm at Sanad Members Club, Msheireb Doha Downtown.

This unique afternoon gathering will delve into the world of honey, exploring its health benefits, and its integral role in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Guests will have the opportunity to savour a delectable honey-inspired afternoon tea while gaining insights from experts in the field.

In addition to the afternoon tea delights provided by Sanad, the event will also feature an insightful talk by the TAIM Specialist from Zulal Wellness Resort. The talk will delve into the historical and contemporary uses of honey in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine, offering guests a deeper understanding of honey's medicinal properties and its enduring significance in the region's cultural heritage.

The exclusive event offers a unique experience to celebrate the vital role honey plays in daily life, a substance long revered in Arabic and Islamic traditions. It also reflects Zulal Wellness Resort's ethos to healthy and nutrition, as seen in the wellness culinary approach that incorporates honey and coconut sugar instead of refined sugar, aligning with the ancient principles of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

This event promises to be an enriching experience for all who attend, blending education, tradition, and culinary excellence. Spaces are limited, and those interested can secure their place on 7771 0016.