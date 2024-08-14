Conteq Expo 2024 Attracts Industry Giants Announces Multiple New Partnerships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: ConteQ 2024 has announced the sponsorship and participation of Qatar Airways as 'Official Partner' and Qatar Development (QDB) as 'Development Partner' at this year's highly anticipated event, taking place from 16-18 September at Qatar National Centre (QNCC) as a vital that promotes cooperation, attracts global expertise and accelerates the adoption of advanced technologies to achieve the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

ConteQ Expo 2024 has emerged as a significant platform for attracting major business players.

Manager of ConteQ Expo24 Organising Committee at Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Eng. Salim Mohammed Al Shawi said:“We are thrilled to welcome Qatar Airways and Qatar Development Bank as key partners and exhibitors for ConteQ Expo 2024. Their participation underscores the significance of this event in driving innovation and technological advancement in Qatar's construction and services sectors. The involvement of these prestigious national entities not only enhances the expo's profile but also aligns perfectly with our vision to showcase cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of our industries.”

Furthermore, Qatar Airways is not just a world-leading airline but a key player in Qatar's economic strategy, contributing to the country's development and global presence. With a global network to over 170 international destinations across six continents and its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, the airline plays a significant role in the country's development, particularly in areas of economic diversification, tourism promotion, and enhancing Qatar's global connectivity. Adding to its vast cabinet of accolades, Qatar Airways most recently been voted the World's Best Airline at the 2024 World Airline Awards, for the eight time.

Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at Qatar Airways Captain Khalid Issa Al Hamadi, commented on the partnership:“ConteQ Expo 2024 Modern Building Technology and Services Expo is an important pillar among the various sectors that equip Qatar's economy. As a world leader in the aviation sector, Qatar Airways is committed to playing its part in supporting and making this initiative a success. This event is a certificate confirming Qatar's adoption of the innovation approach in the construction and services sectors. We are proud to support such initiatives that are consistent with our vision of enhancing connectivity worldwide and contributing to the success of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In this regard, Executive Director of Advisory and Incubation Services at Qatar Development Bank (QDB) Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer said:“This exhibition represents a golden opportunity for us to reaffirm QDB's commitment to support and promote reliance on innovation and technology within Qatar's entrepreneurship system. Through this partnership, we affirm that we are fully aware of the importance of cooperation and joint action towards achieving sustainable economic growth that is one of our State's strategic priorities in the next phase in accordance with the third national development strategy."